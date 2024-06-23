United States

Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know

A recent recall of various coffee products has been issued due to potential botulism risks linked to their manufacturing process. Here’s what you need to know to stay informed and safe.

Coffee Recalled
Attention coffee lovers: Numerous coffee products are under recall due to concerns about their potential to harbor a dangerous toxin. These products, manufactured by Snapchill LLC in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are marketed under various coffee roaster brands. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is coffee being recalled?

Snapchill has issued a voluntary recall of numerous products due to concerns that they may provide conditions conducive to the growth of botulinum toxin, which can lead to botulism—a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

As per the recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the manufacturing process used for these products resulted in low acid levels in the canned goods. Such conditions can foster the growth and production of botulinum toxin.

The notice specifies that there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products so far, and Snapchill has not identified any instances of actual botulinum toxin contamination. Nonetheless, the recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure due to the potential risk of botulism.

What is Botulism?

Botulism is a serious illness caused by toxins produced by certain bacteria. These toxins affect the nerves, leading to symptoms such as muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, death.

Recognized as a medical emergency by the FDA, symptoms may also include constipation and abdominal bloating. Onset of symptoms can occur as soon as six hours after consuming food contaminated with botulinum toxin, or up to two weeks later. If symptoms of botulism are experienced, immediate medical help should be sought according to the FDA.

Which coffee products are being recalled?

Snapchill LLC has recalled more than 250 coffee products, each labeled with a coffee roaster name and an additional product name. These names range from Alchemy Roasting to Wild Goose Coffee.

The complete list of recalled products can be found in a downloadable PDF.

According to the FDA’s recall notice, the affected products were sold in various sizes of metal cans ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. Look for cans bearing the statement "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" below the nutrition facts panel. Some cans may also display "Snapchill Coffee" as part of their labeling.

Where were the recalled coffee products sold?

The recalled coffee products were sold nationwide through various coffee roasters, retail stores, and online via Snapchill.

What do I do if I have the recalled coffee?

If you have any of the recalled coffee, do not consume it. Instead, dispose of it or return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund. Details on how to obtain a refund are provided in the recall notice.

For more information, refer to the full recall notice on the FDA’s website. You can also reach out to Snapchill directly with questions or concerns via email at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone at (920) 632-6018, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

