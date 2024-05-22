United States

Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner

Attention pet owners: Pedigree's parent company has issued a voluntary recall of select bags of dry dog food due to potential metal contamination, affecting canines in four states- Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas. Here's what you need to know to keep your furry friends safe.

Pedigree Dog Food Recall
Pedigree's parent company has initiated a voluntary recall of several hundred bags of dog food, which could affect canines in four states. Mars Petcare announced on Friday that they are recalling 315 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food due to the possible presence of loose metal pieces in the bags.

The recalled bags were distributed to 176 Walmart stores across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas.

Mars Petcare is actively collaborating with Walmart stores in the affected states to ensure that the products are no longer available for sale and have been removed from inventory.

As of now, there have been no reports of pet injury or illness related to the potentially affected product since the limited voluntary recall was issued, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here's what you need to know.

Products Affected And Returns

If your 44-pound bag of Pedigree dog food bears a best-by date of March 4, 2025, and lot code 410B2TXT02, it is advisable to dispose of the entire bag. This information can be located on the bottom seal of the bag.

You can also verify if the Walmart store where you purchased the bag is listed on a compilation provided by Mars Petcare US. You can find the list here.

If you suspect that your pet has ingested the recalled product, it's important to observe them for any abnormal behavior and promptly consult a veterinarian if you have any concerns, advises the FDA.

Customers can reach out to Mars Petcare US customer service to arrange for a return or for any inquiries, either online or by phone at 1-800-525-5273. Customer service operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

