IAF Sets World’s Highest-Altitude Landing Record At Ladakh’s Nyoma Airbase

The Indian Air Force said an IL-76MD landed at Mudh-Nyoma airbase in Ladakh, setting a world record for the highest-altitude landing by a heavy-lift aircraft.
The airbase stands 13,629 feet above sea level and is located 23 km from the Line of Actual Control with China.
The IAF described the landing as a major operational marker that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability and operational reach.
The Indian Air Force has set the world’s highest-altitude landing record by a heavy-lift aircraft at the Mudh-Nyoma airbase in Ladakh. The feat strengthens India’s military airlift reach close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
The airbase stands 13,629 feet above sea level and lies 23 km from the contested frontier. The air force announced the landing on Saturday, a day after the Soviet-origin IL-76MD touched down there. The IAF described it as “a new height in aviation history.”
The landing reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability and operational reach at a base inaugurated only last year. The milestone also comes amid a wider build-up of border infrastructure in Ladakh after the 2020-2024 military standoff with China.
Record Landing Details
The record was set on Friday.
The aircraft was an IL-76MD heavy-lift platform of Soviet origin. The IAF shared visuals of the landing on X and described it as a major operational marker for the force.
“A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew. A milestone that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability. Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history,” the IAF posted on X.
Nyoma Base History
The landing came just a week after Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took command of the world’s fourth-largest air force. His predecessor, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, retired as IAF chief on October 31.
AP Singh inaugurated the airbase in November 2025 by landing a C-130J special operations aircraft there. That marked the formal opening of a base developed near one of India’s most sensitive border sectors.
The project began years earlier. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone in September 2023 and called it a “game-changer” for the armed forces. Work on the base moved ahead during the 2020-2024 military standoff with China along the LAC.
Nyoma had fallen silent after 1962. The airstrip was out of use for decades after the 1962 India-China war before the IAF reactivated it in September 2009 and landed an AN-32 transport aircraft there for the first time.
The IAF had also brought back two other advanced landing grounds in Ladakh earlier. It reactivated Daulet Beg Oldi in May 2008 and Fukche in November 2008.
Project And Infrastructure
Women officers led the work.
A crew of women officers spearheaded the ₹218-crore project that turned the Nyoma airstrip into a full-fledged airbase capable of supporting offensive and defensive operations. The upgrade expanded the base’s role well beyond limited transport access.
The airbase has a 2.7-km runway. It can handle fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters.
Support facilities have also been built around the runway. These include hangars, an air traffic control building and hard standing for parking aircraft and vehicles.
Border Infrastructure Build-Up
The base fits into a larger border push.
Since the April 2020 standoff with China, India has added roads, bridges, tunnels, airfields and helipads along its border stretches to speed troop movement and supply lines. The work also sought better living conditions for soldiers and safer storage of modern weapons and equipment in forward areas.
China also expanded infrastructure on its side. It built new airbases, missile sites, roads, bridges, reinforced bunkers, underground facilities, accommodation for soldiers and ammunition depots.
India has pushed these projects through quicker execution, higher spending and tighter use of technology and methods. In October 2024, India and China agreed to pull back troops from every friction point in the Ladakh sector, ending a standoff that lasted more than four years and drove ties to a six-decade low.