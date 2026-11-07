Oil Companies Dispute Karnataka's E20 Petrol Claims, Cite Tests Showing Compliance

OMCs Question Karnataka's Testing Procedure

The three companies questioned the sampling and testing procedures adopted during an exercise conducted in October 2026. They said the prescribed procedure under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, and the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) 2024, requires six one-litre samples to be drawn and distributed among the dealer, oil company or department, and a designated laboratory.