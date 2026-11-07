Karnataka claims 11 of 14 petrol samples exceeded the 20% ethanol limit, with levels reaching 31.2%.
Public sector oil companies dispute the findings, citing testing protocol violations and 893 samples found within prescribed limits.
Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Centre over consumer safety, mileage concerns and accountability of oil marketing companies.
The Centre’s ethanol-blending programme, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil, has come under renewed scrutiny after the Karnataka government reportedly found ethanol concentrations of up to 31.2% in petrol samples collected from seven districts. The findings have prompted a political confrontation between the Congress and the Centre, with questions being raised over fuel quality standards, vehicle compatibility and the accountability of oil marketing companies (OMCs).
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government and oil companies of supplying petrol with ethanol content beyond the prescribed 20% limit under the E20 programme. Citing laboratory tests, he claimed that 11 of 14 samples collected by the Karnataka government had exceeded the permitted limit.
The three state-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — have rejected the reported findings, arguing that the testing was not conducted in accordance with prescribed statutory and technical procedures. The companies maintain that E20 petrol supplied across the country conforms to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications.
The dispute has placed the Petroleum Ministry and oil companies under pressure to establish whether the reported excess blending reflects a breach of fuel quality standards or discrepancies in the sampling and testing process.
Karnataka’s Findings And The Oil Companies’ Counter
The Karnataka government’s Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology said petrol samples collected from seven districts — Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru — recorded ethanol concentrations ranging from 26% to 31%.
According to the findings cited by Gandhi, samples from IOCL and HPCL reportedly recorded ethanol levels of 31.2% and 30.5%, respectively. The samples covered fuel stations operated by IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara Energy, Shell and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.
In a joint statement, the three public sector oil marketing companies disputed the claims, saying the reported results could not be independently validated without the complete sampling records and technical details of the laboratory tests.
The companies said the samples were reportedly collected without the participation of OMC representatives. They also claimed they had not received the corresponding retention samples, outlet-wise details or complete laboratory reports despite seeking the documents through the State Level Coordinator.
The OMCs further questioned the use of certificates issued by a third-party laboratory, arguing that the reports did not contain sufficient technical details to establish whether the testing methodology conformed to the prescribed standards.
To counter the Karnataka findings, the companies cited 893 E20 fuel samples collected from depots and retail outlets across 27 states and Union Territories. Of these, 330 were from IOCL, 280 from BPCL and 283 from HPCL.
According to the joint statement, all 893 samples recorded ethanol content between 19% and 21%, within the prescribed range. The companies also said that 56 samples tested in Karnataka, covering all three OMCs, recorded ethanol levels between 19% and 20%, with an average of 19.30%.
The companies said the conflicting findings warranted a transparent, jointly verifiable testing exercise rather than conclusions based solely on the reported results.
What Do The Prescribed Testing Rules Say?
The dispute has also raised questions about the procedures governing fuel quality testing in India.
The Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, regulates sampling and testing of petrol, also referred to as motor spirit, and diesel. The Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDG) 2024 also prescribe procedures for collecting, retaining and testing fuel samples.
Under the prescribed protocol cited by the OMCs, six one-litre samples must be collected. Two samples are to be handed over to the dealer against acknowledgement, while two are retained by the oil company or the concerned department. The remaining two must be sent to a laboratory specified under Schedule III of the Control Order or notified in the Official Gazette.
The sample labels must carry joint signatures, while the test results are required to be communicated to the dealer and the oil company within the stipulated timeframe.
The OMCs have asked the Karnataka government to share the complete sampling documentation, outlet-wise laboratory reports and details of the methodology used. They have also sought access to the corresponding samples for independent testing at an authorised laboratory using the prescribed referee method, in the presence of representatives from both sides.
The central issue is whether the Karnataka samples were tested in accordance with the prescribed procedures and whether the reported ethanol concentrations can be independently reproduced. Until the competing findings are verified through an authorised testing process, the dispute remains unresolved.
Rahul Gandhi’s 'E20 Turns Into 420' Attack
Gandhi has turned the dispute into a political challenge to the Narendra Modi government, alleging that motorists are paying for petrol while receiving fuel with higher-than-permitted ethanol content.
In a post on X, he wrote, “E20 turns into '420' (a scam) - Petrol theft from the public's vehicles!”
He accused both public and private oil companies of exceeding the prescribed limit and alleged that their internal laboratories had failed to report the ethanol content in their test results.
Gandhi also raised concerns over the impact of higher ethanol blending on vehicle mileage, maintenance costs and engine performance, particularly for vehicles not designed to handle E20 fuel.
He questioned the absence of clear disclosure at petrol pumps, arguing that consumers were not being informed about the actual ethanol composition of the fuel being supplied.
Seeking accountability, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the ethanol content in petrol sold across the country and what action would be taken against companies allegedly supplying fuel beyond the 20% limit. He also reiterated his challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate on the issue.
Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara similarly criticised the Centre, raising concerns over vehicle safety, fuel efficiency and consumer rights, and calling for an investigation into the reported findings.
Adding to Gandhi's claims, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar listed the demands of the Government of Karnataka from Union Government. He wrote, "We demand that the Union Government: 1. Publicly disclose the actual ethanol content in petrol supplied across the country. 2. Initiate strict legal action against oil companies found exceeding the prescribed blending limits and make petrol pump level audit reports public. 3. Establish an E20 Damage Compensation Fund with a simple, time-bound mechanism to compensate affected vehicle owners. 4. Make disclosure of ethanol blending levels mandatory at every petrol station and ensure consumers have the choice of fuel suitable for their vehicles."
Why Is India Pushing Ethanol Blending?
India’s ethanol-blending programme is part of a broader strategy to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and lower emissions.
The country imports most of the crude oil it consumes, leaving it vulnerable to disruptions in global energy markets and fluctuations in international prices. The conflict involving Iran and the resulting uncertainty in oil markets have further strengthened the case for increasing domestic fuel production.
Ethanol, produced from crops such as sugarcane and maize, is blended with petrol to reduce the share of conventional fossil fuel consumed by vehicles. India began blending ethanol into petrol in the mid-2000s and progressively increased the proportion.
The country moved from a 10% blend in 2022 to the E20 standard by 2025, five years ahead of the original schedule. E20 refers to petrol containing 20% ethanol.
The programme also aims to support domestic agricultural producers by creating demand for crops used in ethanol production.
However, critics argue that the rapid transition has not been matched by an equally swift shift in vehicle compatibility. While India’s programme is intended to reduce crude import dependence, concerns remain over whether motorists are bearing additional costs as the fuel standard changes.
Vehicle Compatibility And Consumer Concerns
The transition to E20 has raised concerns among motorists, particularly owners of older vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends.
Ethanol has different properties from conventional petrol and can affect fuel efficiency, engine performance and certain vehicle components. Vehicles not designed for higher ethanol concentrations may face concerns relating to material compatibility, corrosion and maintenance.
According to Puneet Gupta, director of auto research firm Mobility Global, more than 75% of vehicles on Indian roads are not E20-compliant. An analysis by the Thomson Reuters Foundation published last year similarly found that only around 20% of new petrol vehicles sold over the preceding 15 years were E20-compliant.
Motorists have also raised concerns about reduced mileage. Ethanol has a lower energy content than petrol, which can translate into lower fuel efficiency depending on the vehicle and the blend used.
The transition has been particularly contentious because unblended petrol remains available in India but can cost 40% to 50% more than E20, depending on the state. Many consumers may also be unaware that they can request it.
The concerns are not limited to fuel efficiency. Gandhi’s allegations have brought the question of consumer protection to the forefront, particularly whether motorists are being supplied fuel that meets the prescribed standards and whether they are adequately informed about its composition.
The Accountability Question
The Karnataka findings have placed the Centre’s ethanol-blending programme under scrutiny at a time when India is seeking to expand domestic fuel alternatives.
The OMCs have maintained that their fuel meets BIS specifications and that the Centre for High Technology (CHT), an arm of the Petroleum Ministry, continuously monitors ethanol blending and fuel quality across retail outlets.
However, the conflicting laboratory results have raised questions about the transparency of the monitoring process, the reliability of sampling procedures and the accountability of oil companies in the event of a confirmed breach.
The dispute also highlights the need to distinguish between the broader policy rationale for ethanol blending and the implementation of fuel quality standards at individual retail outlets.
While reducing crude import dependence remains a key objective of the programme, the reported findings have brought consumer safety, vehicle compatibility and the right to accurate information into the debate.
The immediate question is whether an independent, authorised testing exercise can reconcile the Karnataka government’s findings with the OMCs’ nationwide results. The outcome could determine whether the controversy remains a political confrontation or develops into a wider regulatory examination of India’s E20 rollout.
With inputs from agencies.