Karnataka Flags Excess Ethanol In Petrol, Finds Levels As High As 31.2%

Karnataka found ethanol levels of up to 31.2% in petrol samples, with 11 of 14 exceeding the E20 limit.
Independent laboratory tests found high concentrations across samples collected from seven districts and multiple oil companies.
The state flagged concerns over vehicle compatibility, mileage loss and repair costs, and sought the Centre's intervention.
Petrol samples collected from seven Karnataka districts contained ethanol levels of up to 31.2%, with 11 of the 14 samples exceeding the 20% blend permitted under the E20 standard, the state government said. The findings have prompted Karnataka to seek the Union government's intervention and an explanation for the higher concentrations, Hindustan Times reported.
The highest ethanol concentration was recorded in a sample collected from an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) outlet, according to the state government. The government has raised concerns over the possible impact of higher ethanol blends on vehicle compatibility, fuel efficiency and maintenance costs. It has also questioned whether petrol station dispensing equipment is adequately equipped to handle such blends.
Petrol Samples From Seven Districts Tested
According to the state government's statement, samples were collected from fuel stations in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru. The outlets represented IOCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara Energy, Shell and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.
Several samples recorded ethanol concentrations significantly above the E20 limit. An HPCL Power petrol sample contained 30.5% ethanol, while another HPCL sample recorded 27%. A BPCL Speed sample had an ethanol concentration of 26.5%.
The concentrations varied across companies and outlets. Two IOCL samples recorded 31.2% and 20.8% ethanol, while BPCL samples ranged from 19.9% to 26.5%. Shell samples recorded 13.5% and 25.5%. Of the 14 samples tested, 11 exceeded the 20% threshold, while three were below it, including one that recorded 19.9%.
Independent Tests Raise Questions Over Reporting
The state government initially sent the samples to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL. However, the reports issued by these laboratories did not disclose the ethanol content of the fuel, despite it being among the prescribed testing parameters, the government said.
Subsequently, the samples were sent to the Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru for independent testing. The institute used gas chromatography to determine their ethanol concentrations.
The laboratory certificates attached to the government's statement recorded 31.2% ethanol in an IOCL sample and 30.5% in an HPCL Power sample.
The state government said the omission of ethanol concentration figures from the oil companies' reports raised questions about transparency in fuel marketing. It also clarified that the findings establish the concentrations in the samples tested but do not, by themselves, establish how widespread such levels are across Karnataka's fuel supply.
Karnataka Flags Vehicle Compatibility And Cost Concerns
The government has raised concerns about the impact of higher ethanol blends on vehicles designed to run on lower concentrations.
According to its statement, an estimated 99% of vehicles in India were not built to handle ethanol blends above E20. It added that even vehicles sold after April 2023 are certified to run on blends containing up to 20% ethanol.
The state also estimated the financial impact on motorists. Based on an assumed 10% reduction in mileage, annual petrol consumption of 6,200 crore litres and a fuel price of ₹100 per litre, it calculated that consumers lose around ₹62,000 crore annually through reduced fuel efficiency.
It separately estimated annual repair costs for vehicle components at ₹39,000 crore. The government put the combined estimated burden on consumers at nearly ₹1.01 lakh crore annually.
The statement also questioned the readiness of petrol station infrastructure, arguing that most dispensing units were designed to handle fuel containing up to 15% ethanol and may require upgrades to accommodate higher blends.
State Seeks Centre's Intervention
Karnataka has sought an explanation from the Union government regarding the ethanol concentrations found in the samples and clarification on the actual blends being supplied to consumers.
It has also sought action against oil marketing companies found selling petrol containing more than 20% ethanol. Among its demands are displaying ethanol content at petrol stations across the country and allowing consumers to choose between available fuel blends.
The state government said it would continue collecting and testing fuel samples and publish the findings. It cited the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, as the legal basis for action against malpractices in fuel supply and distribution.