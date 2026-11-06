Police arrested eight more individuals in connection with the attack on Border Security Force personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district, taking the overall total number of arrests to 18.
The violent clash occurred near the Ashabari border outpost after suspected smugglers and local villagers assaulted BSF troops and vandalised their vehicle during a anti-smuggling detention.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened a high-level security meeting directing strict legal action and a zero-tolerance policy against cross-border smuggling.
Eight people have been held for allegedly attacking BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district and injuring three of them, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, police said on Friday.
An assistant commandant was among the three BSF personnel injured in an attack by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border outpost on Monday over the detention of a person in Tripura's Sepahijala district on suspicion of smuggling.
"Eight people were arrested in connection with the attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari. Earlier, 10 villagers, who were directly involved in the November 2 incident, were arrested", a senior police officer said.
Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting on the state's security situation with senior officials from the state administration, police, BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles on Thursday.
"Also reviewed the Ashabari incident and directed the authorities to ensure strict legal action against those involved, adopt zero tolerance towards cross-border smuggling and strengthen security measures to maintain peace," he said.