Trump To Participate In Diwali Celebration At White House

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US President Donald Trump is set to host a Diwali celebration at the White House, marking the festival with the Indian-American community.

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Trump to participate in Diwali celebration at White House | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
Summary of this article

  • President Donald Trump will participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday.

  • The celebration will take place in the Oval Office, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush.

  • Barack Obama became the first US president to light a Diwali diya at the White House in 2009.

President Donald Trump will participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Oval Office, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush.

Earlier, the ceremonies were mostly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the presence of Indian American community members and Indian diplomats.

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By Outlook News Desk

In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a lamp (diya) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, lamp lighting ceremonies have been held in various locations in the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.

Last year, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra joined Trump in the Oval Office to celebrate Diwali with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

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