Buy UP's ODOP Products This Dhanteras, Promote Local Artisans: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath urged people to buy ODOP products as Dhanteras gifts to support local artisans.
He highlighted traditional crafts from Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Mainpuri and Chitrakoot as Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage.
Uttar Pradesh's exports increased from Rs 84,000 crore in 2016-17 to over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025-26.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to people to purchase items under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative as gifts this Dhanteras, saying every such purchase could bring self-reliance and dignity to the families of local artisans and craftsmen.
In a post on X, Adityanath said, “Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being. On this auspicious occasion, include the state’s hardworking artisans and craftspeople in the festive celebrations by purchasing products showcasing the state's cultural heritage.”
Adityanath cited Bhadohi's world-famous carpets, Prayagraj's Moonj craft, Mainpuri's Tarkashi (wire inlay work) and Chitrakoot's wooden toys as distinctive identities of Uttar Pradesh.
Highlighting the growth in the state's exports, the chief minister said they increased from Rs 84,000 crore in 2016-17 to more than Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting the enterprise and capabilities of its artisans and craftsmen.
He said that modern exhibition centres in Lucknow and Greater Noida, along with Bhadohi's Carpet Bazaar, were giving traditional crafts of the state greater recognition on global platforms.
Adityanath also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign and called for celebrating a 'Local Wali Diwali' while contributing to creating an “Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh”.
“Your one purchase can light a lamp of self-reliance and dignity in the courtyard of a skilled artisan family,” he said.
The chief minister also extended greetings to people on Dhanvantari Jayanti, who, according to Hindu mythology, is considered the divine physician and the god of ayurveda.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated two days before Diwali, marking the beginning of five-day festivities.
In Uttar Pradesh and much of north India, the festivities begin with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.
The five days collectively celebrate health, wealth, the victory of good over evil, gratitude towards nature, family relationships and new beginnings.