Political leaders across Uttar Pradesh extended warm Vijayadashami greetings to citizens, emphasizing the eternal message of righteousness prevailing over evil.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked the teachings and ideals of Lord Ram, urging people to follow the path of truth, justice, and social harmony.
Leaders highlighted that Lord Ram's exemplary life serves as a timeless source of inspiration for public welfare and moral duty.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday extended Dussehra greetings, invoking the victory of good over evil, truth and the ideals of Lord Ram.
In a post on X, Adityanath wished the people of the state and devotees on Vijayadashami, saying the festival reminded people of the ideals and values of Lord Ram, revered as 'Maryada Purushottam'.
"The festival inspires people to give up arrogance and negativity and follow the path of truth, good conduct and public welfare," he said, wishing happiness, peace and prosperity for all.
"Yato dharmastato jayah" (where there is dharma, there is victory), the chief minister wrote, ending his message with "Jai Shri Ram".
Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, shared a verse describing Lord Ram as "one who embraces everyone, defeats the demons of those who steal donations, strikes at the navel of the arrogant and establishes an egalitarian Ram Rajya."
Mayawati extended Dussehra greetings to people across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and wished them a happy life filled with peace and prosperity.
BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary also extended Vijayadashami greetings, ending his message with "Jai Shri Ram".
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described Vijayadashami as the eternal victory of dharma over adharma, truth over falsehood and light over darkness.
Praying for the destruction of inauspicious forces, Maurya wished peace, happiness and prosperity for the country, invoking the blessings of Lord Ram.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said he had visited the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi with his wife on Tuesday morning to seek the blessings of the deity.
In a post on X, Pathak said he prayed for the good health, peace, happiness and prosperity of people across the country and Uttar Pradesh, and expressed hope that the blessings of Maa Adishakti would bring positive energy and well-being to every family.
Vijayadashami marks Lord Rama's victory over demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.