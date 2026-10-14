BSP chief Mayawati demanded the regularisation of National Health Mission (NHM) contractual employees and long-serving temporary workers in Uttar Pradesh.
She urged the UP government to include existing temporary staff in its newly announced recruitment drive for one lakh government jobs.
Mayawati strongly opposed contractual and outsourcing systems in government administration, terming them as exploitative arrangements.
BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the regularisation of contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Uttar Pradesh, urging the state government to include them in its recruitment plans.
Reacting to the state government's announcement of providing one lakh government jobs in the next six months, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "It would have been better if employees who had been working on a temporary basis in various government departments for years were also considered for permanent employment."
In a post on social media X, Mayawati said, "the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in any case opposed to exploitative arrangements involving outsourcing and contractual employment, particularly in the government sector."
"Therefore the party demands that all NHM contractual employees who had been continuously serving for several years be regularised in the health department as part of the government's recruitment exercise," Mayawati said.
She also referred to the ongoing protest by NHM contractual employees near the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Eco Garden in Lucknow, where they have been staging a sit-in for the past several days to press for their demands, including regularisation.
Thousands of NHM workers from all 75 districts assembled at Eco Garden here on Wednesday, seeking permanent employment.
The agitation, which began on October 8, involves community health officers, auxiliary nurse midwives, nursing officers, doctors and other contractual healthcare staff, who said they would continue their protest until their demands were met.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated at public events that his government has provided government jobs to more than nine lakh youths since coming to power in 2017.
He has also said appointment letters will be distributed to another one lakh people over the next six months.