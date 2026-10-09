Noida-Jewar Airport Renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, Announces Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state Cabinet has approved renaming Noida International Airport.
The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026.
Built with a 3,900-metre runway designed for wide-body aircraft, the airport is planned as a multimodal transport hub and is expected to strengthen regional connectivity.
The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, will be known as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday after the state Cabinet approved the renaming proposal.
Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, Adityanath said the Council of Ministers was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a major gift to the state.
“The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” he said.
The chief minister said the airport was expected to become Uttar Pradesh’s largest and emerge as a major aviation hub in the country.
Airport Inaugurated In March, Commercial Flights Began In June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28, 2026. Commercial flight operations began on June 15, with an IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow as the airport welcomed its first passengers.
The airport was developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership involving the Uttar Pradesh government. Noida International Airport Limited is the implementing agency on behalf of the state government.
The first phase was built at a cost of around Rs 11,282 crore, with an initial annual passenger-handling capacity of 1.2 crore. The capacity is planned to increase to around seven crore passengers annually as the airport expands.
Single Runway Equipped To Handle Wide-Body Aircraft
The airport has a 3,900-metre runway designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft. It is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at both ends, allowing aircraft to approach from either direction depending on wind conditions. The runway also has aeronautical ground lighting to support operations in different weather and visibility conditions.
Designed as a multimodal transport hub, the airport is intended to connect passengers through air, road and other transport networks. Its planned expansion is expected to strengthen connectivity across the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, while easing pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.