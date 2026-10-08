After Riyadh Airport Attack, India Tells Nationals In Saudi Arabia To Stay Alert

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain .alert and follow local authorities’ security instructions after attacks targeted airports in the Saudi capital

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After Riyadh Airport Attack, India Tells Nationals In Saudi Arabia To Stay Alert
Smoke rises near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after an attack, Saudi Arabia. Photo: | Reuters
Summary of this article

  • The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has advised nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and stay indoors when necessary

  • The warning follows deadly attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, which killed three people and injured dozens

  • India has also asked citizens to avoid sharing videos and unverified information and to follow instructions from Saudi authorities

The embassy advised Indians in the kingdom to “remain alert & vigilant, stay indoor as necessary” and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities, as security concerns rose following attacks targeting airports in Riyadh. The advisory was issued amid a fresh escalation involving Houthi attacks.

The embassy also asked Indian nationals to avoid sharing or reposting videos and unverified information related to the incidents. It said its helpline remains available for assistance and that further updates would be issued through official channels.

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Embassy Advisory

The Indian mission’s statement followed attacks targeting airports in Riyadh, which it described as a serious development affecting the security situation in the kingdom.

The embassy urged Indian citizens to exercise caution and remain indoors where necessary, while following directions from local authorities. It did not ask nationals to leave Saudi Arabia or announce any suspension of consular services.

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Visa services at the Embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and services provided through VFS Global continued to function normally despite the security alert.

Riyadh Targets

The attacks come amid heightened tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Saudi authorities have previously reported intercepting missiles and drones launched towards the kingdom as the regional conflict has widened.

The latest warning is particularly relevant for the large Indian community in Saudi Arabia, where Indian nationals work across sectors including construction, healthcare, services and other industries.

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Stay Vigilant

The embassy asked nationals to rely on official information and comply with security directions rather than circulate unverified reports.

The advisory comes as India’s diplomatic missions across West Asia have repeatedly issued safety guidance to Indian citizens during periods of heightened regional tensions. The latest message similarly focuses on limiting unnecessary movement and maintaining contact with the mission.

For Indians in Saudi Arabia, the immediate instruction is to remain vigilant, stay indoors when required and follow local authorities’ directions while the security situation develops.

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