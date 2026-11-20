Pakistan minister Musadik Malik praises SCO forum in Delhi.
He hopes India-Pakistan visits and exchanges will continue.
His visit draws Opposition criticism over earlier water remarks.
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, praised the opening day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday, calling it "excellent". He also said he hoped visits and exchanges between India and Pakistan would continue.
In his first comments after arriving in India, Malik urged the 10 countries invited to the forum to take “a macro view” of regional matters and discuss political and social issues.
“I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” he said to news agency ANI.
Malik added that the forum would be “pushing the agenda of the region.”
He is leading Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which is being held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.
Malik said he hoped the SCO forum would help improve ties between member countries, including India and Pakistan. He said he wanted visits between the two countries to continue.
“Mujhe ummeed hai ki dobara aap gila nahi karenge aur hamara aana jaana rahega...(I hope you won’t have any more complaints, and that we’ll continue to visit each other).”
First Federal Pakistani Minister To Visit After Pahalgam
The Centre's decision to host Malik has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, particularly because of his earlier comments on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
His visit is also the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.
The last such visit was in May 2023, when Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for an SCO meeting.
The controversy has brought Malik's June 2025 remarks on the water-sharing dispute back into focus. He had warned that anyone attempting to block Pakistan's water would have their hands cut off.
Congress leaders and representatives of other Opposition parties questioned the government's decision, arguing that it went against the Centre's stated position that dialogue and terrorism could not go hand in hand.
The Ministry of External Affairs defended the decision, saying the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum was a multilateral event. It clarified that invitations had been sent to all member countries, observers and dialogue partners.