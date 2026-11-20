Thousands join nationwide protests across Italy.
Workers demand higher wages and better public services.
Students oppose military spending and rising living costs.
Tens of thousands of workers and students took to the streets across Italy on Friday as the country's largest trade union, CGIL, called a nationwide strike.
The protesters were protesting against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's economic policies, demanding higher wages, more investment in education, and more investment in public services.
Italy nationwide strike was part of a wider wave of student demonstrations across Europe. Similar protests were planned in Germany, France, Britain, Austria, Belgium and Spain, with students raising concerns over the rising cost of living and increased military spending.
Several unions also joined the call for industrial action, with the grassroots Cobas movement announcing separate strikes.
"Today is also a very important day because young people are taking to the streets not just in Italy but across Europe," CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said, according to Reuters.
"Across Europe and among ordinary people, the demand for change is growing," he added.
The CGIL strike covered both public and private sector workers, including those employed in schools and healthcare. It was scheduled to last the full working day.
Protests spread across more than 100 Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Naples, Genoa, Bologna, Bari and Turin. Student groups held separate demonstrations in over 45 cities, joining a wider wave of youth protests taking place across Europe.
Tensions rose in Rome when protesters targeted the Education Ministry building, throwing firecrackers, glass bottles, helmets and a road sign at the premises. Police were guarding the building on Viale Trastevere, where the students had marched while shouting slogans against Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara.
The latest protests came weeks after a nationwide demonstration on October 30, when thousands of students joined workers on strike to call for more funding for education and steps to tackle rising living and housing costs.
Student groups have also stepped up their protests in recent weeks, organising demonstrations and occupying schools and university buildings. Their campaign has increasingly focused on opposing higher military spending. Students argue that government funds should instead go towards public services such as education, healthcare and welfare.