Two Invitations, One Chair

Putin’s offer is narrower than it sounds. He said the US side was pressing Moscow “insistently” to accept European participation in the talks. But he did not commit to giving Europeans a formal role in a peace process, and the Kremlin declined to say which leaders had been invited. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, said last week that Putin had agreed to try to let Europeans take part in talks, which were last held in Abu Dhabi. What Moscow wants answered, Putin made clear, is the question of troops: Europe’s plan to put forces on Ukrainian soil once the fighting ends.