Putin said Russia invited Europeans to Moscow to set out their position on Ukraine, without committing to a formal role for Europe in peace talks.
Merz said Europe is ready for talks with Russia only if it joins the US, Russia and Ukraine at the table.
The 36-country Coalition of the Willing in Berlin pledged more support for Kyiv, including 45 billion Pound from the EU and 10 billion Euros from the UK.
An invitation reached Europe from Moscow on Thursday, just as the continent’s leaders sat down in Berlin to plan what a peacekeeping force in Ukraine might look like. Vladimir Putin said Russia had invited Europeans to Moscow to set out their position on Ukraine.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz replied within hours that Europe is prepared for talks with Russia, but only if it is given a seat at the table alongside the US, Russia and Ukraine. The offer came as Russia kept up its attacks on Kyiv.
Two Invitations, One Chair
Putin’s offer is narrower than it sounds. He said the US side was pressing Moscow “insistently” to accept European participation in the talks. But he did not commit to giving Europeans a formal role in a peace process, and the Kremlin declined to say which leaders had been invited. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, said last week that Putin had agreed to try to let Europeans take part in talks, which were last held in Abu Dhabi. What Moscow wants answered, Putin made clear, is the question of troops: Europe’s plan to put forces on Ukrainian soil once the fighting ends.
He put the blame for the lack of a deal on Kyiv and its backers, saying Russia had accepted US compromises, including those from the Anchorage summit, “exactly as they were presented”. Asked whether the Shenzhen summit was a new Yalta, he answered with a question: what was bad about Yalta?
Berlin’s Answer, In Euros And Troops
In Berlin, the 36 countries of the Coalition of the Willing, led by the UK, France and Germany, pledged more financial and military support for Ukraine, in a meeting timed to coincide with the Shenzhen summit. The EU is readying 45 billion Pounds for Ukraine’s funding needs next year, and the UK promised 10 billion Euros. Merz hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the UK and France, and the group discussed a Multinational Force for Ukraine to deploy once the fighting ends. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Kushner attended, bringing a prosperity plan for Ukraine’s reconstruction and a briefing on Trump’s talks in China.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said peace depends on putting Ukraine in a position of strength, and that a 22nd sanctions package was on the way. European Council President António Costa said the priority was pressure on Russia to come to the table, and that questions concerning Europe should be decided by Europe. EU leaders take up the funding proposal next week.
Europe has its conditions. So does Moscow. Each has sent an invitation with its terms printed on the back.