Ending the war, in this reading, would mean confronting questions that the Kremlin has so far been able to defer: the human and economic costs of the invasion, the limits of Russia's military gains and the political consequences of a settlement that falls short of its stated objectives. Shelest argues that Moscow continues military operations to preserve its position and maintain leverage at the negotiating table. She also agrees with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment that Russian forces have struggled to achieve their objectives in Donetsk. These are her assessments of the Kremlin's calculations, rather than an independently established account of Putin's private motives.