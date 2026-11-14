Trump, Xi And Putin To Meet At APEC: Nuclear Arms, Iran And Ukraine On Agenda

Trump, Xi and Putin are expected to meet in Shenzhen.
Nuclear arms reduction is expected to dominate their discussions.
The wars in Iran and Ukraine form part of wider diplomatic concerns.
Three of the world's most powerful leaders, three nuclear-armed nations and a growing list of global conflicts will come together in China next week. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with nuclear weapons reduction high on the agenda. But the meeting comes at a time when Washington, Beijing and Moscow are divided over trade, security and ongoing wars.
From the Iran conflict to Russia's war in Ukraine, the discussions could touch on issues with consequences far beyond their three countries. What brings these leaders together, and can their meeting deliver more than diplomatic promises?
Why Is Trump Visiting China?
Trump is travelling to China to attend the 2026 APEC summit. The summit will be held in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. However, the most closely watched event during his visit is expected to be his meeting with Xi and Putin.
The trilateral meeting comes amid complicated relations between Washington, Beijing and Moscow.
Relations between the US and China have been marked by trade tensions, disputes over technology and disagreements over Taiwan. Although Trump and Xi have sought to maintain dialogue, issues such as tariffs, access to advanced technology, rare earth supplies and US arms sales to Taiwan remain contentious.
Washington and Moscow, meanwhile, have held various meetings recently to reach to an agreement to end the Ukraine war.
China and Russia have developed closer strategic and economic ties in recent years. Xi and Putin have met repeatedly, with both countries seeking to strengthen their partnership amid tensions with the West.
For Trump, the meeting offers an opportunity to engage both leaders on major international security issues and push for nuclear arms reduction.
What Is APEC?
APEC was founded in 1989 in Canberra, Australia, as an informal forum with 12 members. Since then, it has grown into a major platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region that focuses on trade, investment and economic growth.
The grouping accounts for around 62% of global GDP and nearly half of worldwide trade. Its members are called "economies" rather than countries. This allows both Hong Kong, which is governed by China, and Taiwan to participate, despite Beijing claiming the latter as its territory.
China is hosting the APEC summit for the third time. It previously hosted the event in Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014.
The members of APEC include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. India, despite being the world's most populous country, is not a member of APEC.
The forum works through consensus, with decisions and commitments being non-binding and voluntary. This year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will take place on November 18 and 19, following the annual APEC CEO Summit on November 17 and 18.
Who Will Attend The APEC Meeting?
Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and deliver the opening remarks.
Trump and Putin are among the prominent leaders expected to attend. Other participating leaders are expected to include Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the heads of government of Canada, Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam.
Acer founder Stan Shih will represent Taiwan.
The APEC CEO Summit will take place on November 17 and 18, bringing together business leaders and political representatives to discuss regional economic cooperation, technology and investment.
What Will Trump, Xi And Putin Discuss?
Nuclear weapons reduction is expected to be a major topic when Trump meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on the sidelines of APEC. The US president wants the three countries to discuss ways to reduce their nuclear weapons.
The meeting comes after the last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expired in February 2026. However, bringing China into any future agreement could be difficult. Beijing has previously said that the US and Russia should first reduce their much larger nuclear stockpiles.
The Iran war could also feature in Trump's discussions with the two leaders. The conflict has raised concerns over global oil supplies, shipping routes and regional security. China and Russia have both criticised US policy towards Iran.
The Ukraine war is another issue that can be discussed, given Russia's continuing military campaign and China's close ties with Moscow.
However, the White House has said Trump does not plan to discuss Ukraine during the trilateral meeting. Putin may still seek to raise the conflict in his wider diplomatic engagement with Trump. The possibility of discussions without Ukraine's participation also raises concerns in Kyiv.
The Shenzhen meeting may not produce immediate breakthroughs, given the big differences between the three powers. But bringing Trump, Xi and Putin to the same table offers a rare opportunity to address some of the world's most pressing security challenges. The outcome could shape diplomatic relations well beyond the APEC summit.