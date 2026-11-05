Who Is Joshua Wong? Hong Kong Activist Facing Prison Under National Security Law

Joshua Wong receives a 10-year prison sentence in Hong Kong.
He pleaded guilty to conspiring with foreign forces.
His activism began with student protests in 2012.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has received a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring with foreign forces. The latest ruling is his second conviction under the national security law, which critics say has been used to target political opponents in the city.
Joshua pleaded guilty in September to working with exiled activist Nathan Law to seek support from foreign governments for sanctions, blockades and other measures against China.
Delivering the sentence on Thursday, High Court Judge William Tam called Wong's actions “grave in nature”.
The judge said Wong had travelled to the US before the national security law was introduced in 2020 to seek foreign intervention in Hong Kong. He also continued sharing Law's social media posts calling for sanctions even after the law came into force.
Reacting to the sentence, Nathan Law said in a statement, ” It’s incredibly sad to see my friend Joshua Wong suffer another sentencing over his peaceful advocacy work for Hong Kong’s democracy.”
Who Is Joshua Wong?
Born on October 13, 1996, Wong first came into the spotlight in 2012, when he was just 15. He led a student group called Scholarism, opposing the Hong Kong government's plan to introduce a new national education programme in schools.
Students and activists were under the impression that the proposed curriculum would promote China's Communist Party and encourage young people to support Beijing's political views.
Wong helped organise large protests outside government headquarters. Thousands of people joined the demonstrations, while some students also went on hunger strikes.
His popularity grew further during the 2014 Umbrella Movement. The Umbrella protests lasted 79 days, with demonstrators occupying major roads and parts of Hong Kong's financial district. They demanded greater democratic rights and a more open system for choosing the city's leader.
The movement became known as the Umbrella Movement because protesters used umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas and pepper spray fired by police.
Wong emerged as one of the movement's most visible young leaders. His role also brought him international attention. Time magazine featured him on its cover in October 2014 under the headline "The Face of Protest".
From Student Protests To International Campaigns
Wong was a co-founder of the pro-democracy party Demosisto. Its co-founder Nathan Law later won a seat in Hong Kong's Legislative Council, becoming its youngest member. Wong was below the minimum age required to contest the election.
During the 2019 anti-government protests, Wong increasingly turned to foreign governments for support. He urged US lawmakers to take action over what activists described as restrictions on Hong Kong's freedoms.
He also called for sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials over their handling of the protests.
China strongly opposed these efforts and accused Wong and other activists of seeking foreign interference in its internal affairs. Demosisto party was dissolved just hours after Beijing introduced the national security law.
What Is Hong Kong's National Security Law?
China introduced the law in June 2020 after the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s National Security Law (NSL) covers four main offences: secession, or trying to break away from China; subversion, or challenging the authority of the central government; terrorism, which involves using violence or threats to create fear; and collusion with foreign forces.
Depending on the seriousness of the offence, those convicted can face sentences ranging from shorter prison terms to life imprisonment. Beijing said the law was needed to restore order and protect national security.
However, critics and human rights groups have said it gives authorities greater powers to target political opposition and restrict public demonstrations.
Why Was Joshua Wong Sentenced?
Wong's latest case relates to his efforts to seek international action against China and Hong Kong.
Prosecutors said he worked with Nathan Law and other activists to encourage foreign governments to impose sanctions, blockades and other measures. They also cited his meetings with US politicians, including Nancy Pelosi and Marco Rubio, in 2016 and 2019.
Wong pleaded guilty in September 2026. During the proceedings, he said he had never supported Hong Kong's independence, called for the overthrow of China's government or received foreign funding.
On November 5, 2026, the High Court sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The judge considered a starting sentence of 13 years before reducing it by three years, taking his guilty plea and other factors into account.
The sentence means Wong will remain in prison well beyond his earlier expected release date in January 2027, till 2036.
His case has again drawn international attention to Hong Kong's national security law and its impact on the city's pro-democracy movement. While Beijing considers Wong's activities a threat to national security, his supporters see him as a young campaigner who spent years demanding greater democratic rights for Hong Kong.