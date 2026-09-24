F-35 Parts Diverted To Hong Kong, Taken By China: How US Stealth Jet Components Ended Up There

The shipment, handled by UPS in late May, contained a cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door from an Australian military F-35 that was being sent to the US for inspection and possible repair or disposal. Both components were supplied by Lockheed Martin Corp. and coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances the aircraft's stealth capabilities. The Pentagon is working to retrieve the parts, while US congressional panels are investigating how they ended up in Chinese hands.