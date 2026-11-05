On This Day: 38 Years Of The 'King' - How Virat Kohli Redefined Chases and Culture?

Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday on November 5
From West Delhi to becoming India's batting superstar, Kohli's journey has been remarkable
Relive Kohli's iconic innings, leadership legacy and contribution to Indian cricket
November 5 might be just another date on the calendar for most, but for cricket enthusiasts around the globe, it holds sacred significance. Ever since 1988, this day has stood apart, not because of a trophy lift or a historic match, but because it marks the birth of a cricketing emperor: a king who would go on to reign supreme across all three formats for nearly two decades—Virat Kohli.
Kohli turns 38 today. While many cricketers retire by this age, with others taking up coaching roles or fading into oblivion, Kohli continues to dominate world cricket, fresh off a match-winning knock against New Zealand in Auckland on the eve of his birthday.
The innings was played in Kohli's trademark style. Bowlers were pulled, hooked, and driven with an authority few in the world can match, all while he made the art of batting look effortlessly simple.
Wild Wild West
But long before stadium lights illuminated his legacy and the roar of thousands echoed his name, the story of this cricketing monolith began in the modest, bustling lanes of West Delhi.
Virat Kohli was born into a middle-class family in Uttam Nagar. His father, Prem Nath Kohli, was a criminal lawyer, and his mother, Saroj Kohli, a homemaker.
As local cricket folklore has it, Virat picked up a bat when he was just three years old and asked his father to bowl to him. That early passion turned into a lifelong affair as his formal training began under Rajkumar Sharma at West Delhi Cricket Academy.
One of the defining moments of his character came early in life, when his father refused to pay a bribe to a selector to secure his inclusion in a junior team.
In a conversation with Sunil Chhetri in 2020, Virat recalled the incident, sharing that while he cried bitterly at the time, it taught him that he had to be extraordinary to beat the system.
"My father showed me the right way through his actions, not merely words. Those little things had a profound impact on me," Kohli revealed.
A Boy Grows Into A Man
One lesson life taught Virat early on was its sheer unpredictability.
In December 2006, a 18-year-old Kohli was playing a crucial Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Karnataka.
Unbeaten on 40 overnight, Virat received the news of his father's sudden passing in the early hours of the morning.
Despite the unbearable grief, Kohli returned to the field the next morning, scoring a gritty 90 to help Delhi avoid the follow-on before departing directly for his father's funeral.
According to his mother, that tragic morning transformed him forever. Virat became intensely focused on his craft, determined to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him play for India.
Start of an Era
Virat Kohli was soon selected for the India U-19 squad for the 2008 World Cup in Malaysia—not just as a core batter, but as the captain.
Under his leadership, India won their second U-19 World Cup title, following their maiden victory under Mohammad Kaif in 2000.
Virat led from the front, scoring 235 runs—the third-highest in the tournament behind teammate Tanmay Srivastava (262) and the West Indies' Kieran Powell (253).
Passing the Baton
Fresh off his U-19 triumph, Kohli earned a senior team call-up and made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka.
He quickly established himself as a mainstay in the batting order, culminating in his selection for the home 2011 ODI World Cup.
India had not won an ODI World Cup since 1983, making the tournament on home soil a high-pressure affair.
Kohli featured in every match of the campaign, scoring a century against Bangladesh in the tournament opener. However, a brief exchange on the boundary ropes in the final became one of the most iconic moments of Indian cricket.
As Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the final at Wankhede, Kohli walked out to replace him. Sachin stopped briefly to share a few words of encouragement with the young batter. In that fleeting moment, fans and pundits alike felt the baton of Indian batting had been handed over.
Kohli scored a vital 35 runs in the final, forging a crucial partnership with Gautam Gambhir to steady the chase.
The Crowning of the King
While the baton was passed, Kohli had yet to prove he could single-handedly haul India over the line in impossible situations. That changed with his masterclass 133* against Sri Lanka in the 2012 Commonwealth Bank Tri-Series in Hobart, where India needed to chase down 321 in under 40 overs to stay alive in the tournament. Kohli's blitzkrieg helped India cruise home in just 36.4 overs.
Dubbed the 'Hobart Storm', the innings showcased a level of aggression that dismantled a world-class Sri Lankan attack and permanently altered the trajectory of his career.
Just a month later, Kohli proved Hobart was no anomaly during the 2012 Asia Cup in Dhaka. Chasing a massive 330 against Pakistan, he hammered a blistering 183 off 148 balls—still his highest individual ODI score—solidifying his reputation as cricket's ultimate 'Chase Master'.
Changing the Culture
As his career progressed, Kohli transformed fitness from a secondary routine into a non-negotiable metric for team selection. He introduced strict Yo-Yo test benchmarks, revolutionizing dietary and strength training protocols within the Indian squad and elevating Indian fielding to match elite international standards.
Under his captaincy, passive cricket was discarded. Kohli instilled an aggressive, front-foot mentality, urging his team to look opposition teams in the eye and never back down—especially on foreign soil.
He also oversaw a systemic shift, replacing India's traditional over-reliance on spin with a lethal, four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.
Above all, Kohli erased the mindset of being content with draws abroad. He fostered a relentless pursuit of victory in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, captaining India to a historic, first-ever Test series triumph on Australian soil in 2018–19.
Test Is Best
At a time when global cricket leaned heavily toward lucrative T20 franchise leagues, Virat Kohli championed the game's longest format. He consistently used his platform to advocate for Test cricket as the true measure of an athlete's skill and temperament.
Kohli famously stated: "For me, this is the format that matters the most. If Test cricket dies, the sport will lose its soul."
As 38 candles flicker today, Virat Kohli isn't just celebrating another year; he is celebrating a legacy built on grit, discipline, and unyielding conviction. He didn't just play cricket—he elevated it, protecting its essence while ruling its future. Long live the King.