Michael Hussey Appointed Australia Consultant For 2027 Ashes, ODI World Cup And LA Olympics After Leaving CSK

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Cricket Australia has appointed Michael Hussey as a consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup, and as a T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup, starting with the England T20I series

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Chennai Super Kings IPL 2027 Michael Hussey Steps Down Assistant Coach
Chennai Super Kings confirmed Michael Hussey will leave before the IPL 2027 auction after an eight-year stint as batting coach. Photo: ChennaiIPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Cricket Australia has appointed Michael Hussey as a consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup

  • Hussey will also serve as a T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup

  • His new assignment begins with the T20I series against England before Australia’s build-up for the Test series against New Zealand

Michael Hussey has taken a bigger role in Australia's coaching setup as the team builds for a packed run of global events, with Cricket Australia appointing him as a consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup. He will also work as a T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup.

The move comes after Hussey ended his long association with Chennai Super Kings. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the next T20 World Cup.

His new assignment begins with the T20I series against England. After that, he will help Australia's build-up for the Test series against New Zealand, adding to a coaching group he already knows from earlier short-term roles under McDonald.

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There were reports of Hussey being considered to join former CSK head coach Stephen Fleming's coaching staff for England's Test team, but he has instead chosen a larger role with Australia.

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Hussey has expressed his excitement for the role. "I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said.

"This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period."

McDonald backed the appointment. "Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players," McDonald said.

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Hussey's expertise in the shortest format is expected to be particularly important. He was part of Matthew Mott's England coaching group when the side won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

McDonald will sit out the upcoming England T20Is. Assistant coach Andre Borovec will lead the side, continuing an arrangement Australia have used during several T20 assignments over the past three years.

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