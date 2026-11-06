Who Is Tanvi Patri? Meet The 15-Year-Old Shuttler Who Won India's First Youth Olympic Badminton Silver

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India's 15-year-old shuttler scripted history as she became the first woman to win a Youth Olympic silver medal in badminton. She lost the gold medal match to China's Zhang Yi Xin in a three-game thriller on Friday, November 6

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Indias Tanvi Patri won the Youth Olympic silver medal in Badminton on Friday, November 6
India's Tanvi Patri won the Youth Olympic silver medal in Badminton on Friday, November 6 | Photo: BAI
Summary of this article

  • Tanvi Patri won silver in girls' singles at the Youth Olympics after losing to China's Zhang Yi Xin in the final

  • The 15-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a badminton medal at the Youth Olympics

  • Patri pushed Zhang Yi Xin to an 82-minute three-game final, going down 15-21, 21-13, 24-26

Tanvi Patri has become the first Indian woman to win a badminton medal at the Youth Olympics after taking silver in the girls' singles. The 15-year-old lost the gold medal match to China's Zhang Yi Xin on Friday, November 6, but her run still marks a first for Indian women's badminton at the event.

Patri pushed Zhang all the way before going down 15-21, 21-13, 24-26 in an 82-minute final. She fought back strongly in the decider after trailing 10-19 to level the scores at 20-20, but the world junior champion held on.

The result matters beyond one final. Patri, still only 15, has built her rise through junior titles in Asia, a senior international crown and a string of deep runs that have put her among India's brightest young shuttlers.

"This achievement means a lot to me, and it will encourage me to play well in future tournaments," said Tanvi after her gold medal match.

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China Roots And Rise

China shaped her early game. Patri learnt her basics in Taicang, Jiangsu, where her parents were posted. Her father is an IT professional.

She began coaching there and picked up her early court movements in China. Her first junior titles also came there before the family moved out in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe.

Now training at the Centre of Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, the Odiya shuttler arrived at the Youth Olympics as the reigning U17 Asian champion.

Before leaving for the Games, Patri looked back on the title that tied her present to her childhood. “Winning the Asian U-17 gold medal in Chengdu, China, felt incredibly special. Because my father’s work took our family to China when I was young,” she said in an interview with the Indian Express.

She then explained why that title meant more than a line on her record. “I actually spent my early childhood training and winning my very first junior titles there. Returning to the same country where my badminton journey began, this time representing India on the continental stage, brought my career completely full circle.”

Standing on the podium had been a beautiful, overwhelming moment for a few reasons, and she will once again experience that joy in Senegal.

That Chengdu win added to the Asian U-15 title she won in 2024 and made her the first Indian shuttler to capture both continental junior crowns. “It was an unforgettable milestone that validated all the years of traveling, adapting, and training across different borders since I was a little kid,” she said in a BAI facilitated interview.

Her path through those events showed two sides of her game. In the U15 event she did not drop a single game through the entire tournament.

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Senior Circuit Lessons

The senior circuit has already tested her. Patri won her maiden senior international title at the Pontianak International Challenge and saw it as a big step in her progress.

“Transition from Junior to Senior circuit is the most difficult in any sports. This will help to boost my confidence in the upcoming competitions,” she said.

Role Model And Ambition

Patri's role model is Chinese double Olympic champion and GOAT Lin Dan. She picked him for “Consistency in performance, the key.”

Her favourite Olympic memory came from 2024. “Watching all Games of An Se-young.”

That gives a clear sense of where she wants to go next. In a few years, she could be facing the Korean star. For now, after a landmark silver, a Youth Olympics gold remains on her radar.

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