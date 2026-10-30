China’s Politburo Explained: Who Is Zhang Shengmin And What His Promotion Means?

Zhang Shengmin becomes the Politburo’s sole military representative.
Xi Jinping faces a key leadership decision in 2027.
Plenum highlights corruption probes and military leadership turmoil.
China has promoted General Zhang Shengmin to the Communist Party’s Politburo who was a key player in President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.
With a major leadership reshuffle expected in 2027, Chinese President Xi Jinping faces a key decision on whether to pursue a fourth consecutive five-year term as Communist Party general secretary.
Against this backdrop, Zhang's appointment was announced on Thursday after a four-day meeting of the party's Central Committee, making him the Politburo's sole military representative.
The announcement came after a four-day closed-door meeting of the Communist Party's Central Committee, attended by more than 300 members, concluded in Beijing. Known as the Fifth Plenum, the gathering also focused on an economic plan aimed at making China more self-reliant in technology as competition with the United States continues to grow.
Who Is Zhang Shengmin?
Zhang Shengmin, 67, was born in 1958. His ancestral home is in Wugong County, Shaanxi Province. Zhang holds the post of vice-chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), which oversees the country's armed forces under Xi Jinping's leadership.
His career has largely been linked to military discipline and internal investigations, having previously led anti-corruption efforts targeting senior officers accused of corruption and disloyalty to the party.
Zhang entered the CMC in 2017 at the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in October 2017. Before this, he served for several years in the Second Artillery Force, now known as the PLA Rocket Force. He also held a position in the commission's General Logistics Department.
Zhang's entry into the Politburo restores the military's presence in the Communist Party's top decision-making body, which had lost all its military representatives following the removal of its previous members.
Appointments to the Politburo are generally made during the Communist Party's national congress, held once every five years. Mid-term promotions are extremely uncommon, with the previous such appointment taking place in 1994.
What Is China's Communist Party Politburo?
The Politburo, formally known as the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP), is one of the country's most powerful political bodies. It oversees major party decisions and plays a central role in shaping China's domestic and foreign policies.
China follows a one-party political system in which the Communist Party holds authority over the government, military, and other major institutions. The Politburo sits below the Central Committee, the party's larger leadership body, but exercises its functions between the committee's meetings.
The Politburo has around two dozen senior party leaders, including President Xi Jinping, who serves as its general secretary. Its membership includes senior government officials and leaders responsible for important party functions.
Power is further concentrated in a smaller group called the Politburo Standing Committee. It has seven members and serves as China's highest decision-making body. Its members hold key positions across the party and government.
Politburo members are selected through the party's internal leadership process. The appointments are closely watched because they offer insight into Xi's priorities and China's future political direction.
Xi Jinping Strengthens Party Control Ahead Of 2027 Leadership Congress
The Central Committee's communiqué stressed the need for closer monitoring of party officials and stronger checks on how they use their authority to prevent and tackle corruption.
Eight of the nine generals removed from the Communist Party last week were members of the Central Committee. Investigations into some of these officers had not been made public earlier.
A majority of the dismissed generals had served in the former Nanjing Military Region, which covered strategically important provinces along China's eastern coast across from Taiwan. Several had also served in the former 31st Group Army, a key military formation involved in operations related to Taiwan.
The Communist Party also announced that its next national congress would be held in the latter half of 2027. The meeting will determine China's political and military leadership for the following five years, with Xi expected to seek another term as party leader.
The plenum saw an unusually large number of absentees, with only 162 of the 205 full members and 117 alternate members attending. Analysts said the turnout was among the lowest since the Mao era, pointing to the scale of the political turmoil within the party.
To fill vacancies created by disciplinary action against senior officials, the Central Committee also promoted 10 alternate members to full membership.