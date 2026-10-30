In Photos: Jamia Students Celebrate As University Accepts Their Demand

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Jamia Millia Islamia students celebrate after JMI issued an order which said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by the students and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution, conduct of elections and withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters
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