In Photos: Jamia Students Celebrate As University Accepts Their Demand

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Jamia Millia Islamia students celebrate after JMI issued an order which said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by the students and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution, conduct of elections and withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters

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Ebin Basil hunger strike
Jamia Millia Islamia student Ebin Basil and others celebrate after JMI issued an order which said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by the students and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution, conduct of elections and withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ebin Basil hunger strike
Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran looks on, as Jamia Millia Islamia student Ebin Basil drinks water to break his indefinite hunger strike demanding student union elections during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ebin Basil hunger strike Jamia
Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran and Jamia Millia Islamia student Ebin Basil during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jamia student union constitution
Students celebrate after Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issued an order which said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by the students and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution, conduct of elections and withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Jamia students protest photos
Students celebrate after Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issued an order which said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by the students and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution, conduct of elections and withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters, in New Delhi. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Jamia hunger strike ends
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia celebrate 106th Foundation Day amid protests demanding the restoration of student union elections, suspended since 2006, and heavy deployment of security forces outside the campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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Jamia student union election update
Security personnel stand guard outside Jamia Millia Islamia ahead of the expected visit of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to meet protesting students, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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Section 163 BNSS Jamia campus
Security beefed up after the protest demanding restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) entered its 17th day, with students refusing to call off their agitation despite the university's decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More

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