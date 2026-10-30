ECI Revises SIR Timelines In Delhi, Maharashtra, Four Other States

The Election Commission of India extended the Special Intensive Revision schedule for Delhi and five states on October 29
Delhi got the biggest extension, with the final voter list now due on December 22
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland will still publish final rolls on November 30
The Election Commission of India has extended the Special Intensive Revision schedule for electoral rolls in Delhi and five states. The revised timetable covers Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. The poll panel issued separate communications on October 29, following requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers for more time to complete the revision work.
The update affects deadlines for filing claims and objections, processing applications and publishing final voter lists. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland still have November 30 as their final publication date. Delhi now has a later deadline of December 22.
Voters in the capital can submit claims and objections until November 25, instead of October 30. Notices and disposal of claims and objections have also been extended to December 15 from November 30.
Delhi’s final roll is due on December 22. That pushes the capital’s final stage well beyond the schedule set for the five other states in this revision.
Maharashtra schedule changes
Maharashtra’s dates have also shifted.
The deadline for submitting claims and objections has moved to November 13 from October 26. Notices and disposal of claims and objections will now run until November 25.
Maharashtra’s final roll is set for November 30. The draft roll was issued on August 31, and the disposal process had originally been set to end on November 10.
Four states timelines
In Andhra Pradesh, notices and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 20. The final list there is due on November 30.
Haryana follows the same pattern. Its notice and disposal period has been extended to November 20, and the final voter list is due on November 30.
Telangana has a slightly longer window. Its notice and disposal process will continue until November 26, while the final list is due on November 30.
Nagaland’s revised notice and disposal period will last until November 25. Its final list is also due on November 30.
Why schedule shifted
The poll panel changed the timetable after the Chief Electoral Officers of the six states and Union Territory asked for more time to complete different stages of the exercise.
The Special Intensive Revision is the Election Commission’s process for updating electoral rolls and verifying voter details. It covers publication of draft rolls, submission of claims and objections, scrutiny of applications and release of final electoral lists.
The schedule has been extended several times. With this update, the Election Commission has again delayed several deadlines. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland still have November 30 as their final publication date, while Delhi moves to December 22.