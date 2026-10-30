Madras High Court Issues Notice On Plea Seeking Probe Into Saurav Das’s Nationality, Background

A Division Bench led by Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice on Friday
The plea seeks an investigation into journalist and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das’s nationality and background
Petitioner Ganesh Kumar has also sought cancellation of Das’s passport and Aadhaar card if he is found to be a foreign national
The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea that seeks a probe into journalist and Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das's nationality and background. It also wants his social media accounts blocked over remarks he allegedly made against the judiciary.
Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, sitting as a Division Bench, asked Das, the Central government and some private parties to respond. The case will come up again in six weeks according to Bar and Bench.
Identity And Documents
The petitioner, one Ganesh Kumar, has also sought cancellation of Das' passport and Aadhaar card if he is found to be a foreign national. The petition says Das is identified as "Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das".
It also asks the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other official respondents to investigate the background and personal details of several people, including Das' parents. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner referred to documents annexed to the plea that allegedly relate to Das's identity and addresses.
Social Media Allegations
Counsel also drew the court's attention to statements allegedly made by Das against the judiciary. The Bench questioned the manner in which those remarks were made. The court then asked whether the petitioner had approached the authorities with a complaint.
The petitioner's counsel said a representation had already been made, but the Central government had not acted on it. The plea refers to a representation dated October 7, 2026, and asks the authorities to act on it within a reasonable period to be fixed by the court.
The plea also asks the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block X and Instagram accounts run under the name Saurav Das. It further seeks to bar him from making more allegedly derogatory remarks about the judiciary and judges of the Supreme Court.
Hearing And Next Steps
After the preliminary submissions were heard, the court today issued notice in the matter. The petitioner was represented by advocate B Jagannath.