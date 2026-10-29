‘Don’t Worry About Police, Lathis’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens To Join Ramlila Maidan Rally

Rahul Gandhi urged people to join the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
He appealed to student groups across political affiliations and dismissed fears of police action.
The INDIA bloc is demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal over alleged electoral irregularities.
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to join the November 1 “Chalo Delhi” rally at Ramlila Maidan, telling them not to fear police or batons as the opposition prepares to intensify its campaign against alleged electoral-roll irregularities.
In a video message posted on X, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition appealed particularly to student groups across political affiliations, describing the mobilisation as a defence of democracy and the Constitution.
“This is one protest - the protest of the nation. Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of its usual antics. Come march with us. We will walk together to protect the Constitution and safeguard the Indian nation,” he said.
Gandhi Calls For Participation Beyond Party Lines
Gandhi said the protest was directed against alleged vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He invited those dissatisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to attend.
“This is not a march by any one political party - it is a march for the soul of India,” he said.
Addressing students, Gandhi urged them to participate if they believed their freedoms were threatened.
“If you feel that India is under attack, if you feel that you are under attack, that your expression, your ideas and your way of thinking are under attack, come and join us,” he said.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc is demanding Kumar’s removal. Its representatives on Wednesday alleged that the revision exercise had disproportionately affected poor workers, tenants and residents of unauthorised settlements, and sought the restoration of eligible voters’ names.
Opposition leaders also demanded a return to ballot-paper elections, alleging that irregularities in voter records threatened legitimate voters’ participation.
Police Prepare To Restrict Movement Beyond Ramlila Maidan
Gandhi’s appeal comes as Delhi Police prepares to prevent rally participants from heading towards Jantar Mantar and other restricted areas.
According to Hindustan Times, nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue. Around 150 high-definition and artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras will provide surveillance, with a temporary control room monitoring live footage and issuing instructions to officers.
Most deployed personnel will wear body cameras. HT reported that the recordings would document their activities and could be used to respond to allegations of harassment, mishandling or excessive force.
The police intelligence unit has estimated attendance at between 40,000 and 50,000 people from Delhi and other states.
Separate Gates, Parking and Evacuation Arrangements
The nearly 12-acre ground can accommodate around 50,000 people and has eight entry and exit gates, according to HT.
One gate will be reserved for Gandhi and other high-profile opposition leaders. Another will serve VIPs and senior police and central agency officers. Police have also identified a gate for emergency evacuation.
Parking arrangements have been planned near Rajghat and Mata Sundari College. Participants will be asked to walk from those locations to Ramlila Maidan, with movement towards restricted New Delhi areas barred.
Opposition Plans Mock Proceeding Against CEC
Alongside the rally, INDIA bloc leaders are preparing a “public impeachment” of Kumar through a mock parliamentary proceeding at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.
The programmes follow demonstrations in Delhi demanding Kumar’s resignation and the withdrawal of SIR. Earlier protests were accompanied by Metro closures, internet shutdowns, prohibitory orders and a large security deployment.
Jantar Mantar has since been de-notified as a designated protest venue, with three alternative sites listed for demonstrations.