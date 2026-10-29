Meira Kumar To Preside Over INDIA Bloc’s ‘Public Impeachment’ Of CEC On Friday

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Meira Kumar will preside, with Kharge moving the motion and Rahul Gandhi concluding the discussion.

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Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar To Preside INDIA Bloc Public Impeachment Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar To Preside INDIA Bloc Public Impeachment Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Summary of this article

  • The INDIA bloc will stage its public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Friday.

  • Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside over the programme after police allegedly denied permission for Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan.

  • Mallikarjun Kharge will move the motion, while Rahul Gandhi will wrap up the discussion.

The INDIA bloc will stage its “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Friday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside over the event after police allegedly refused permission at two venues.

The Congress stated that it moved the gathering to Kharge’s residence after Delhi Police turned down permission first for Hotel Ashok, the original venue, and then for Ramlila Maidan. The programme comes ahead of the Opposition’s November 1 rally in Delhi against alleged “vote theft” and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will move the motion. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will wrap up the discussion. Representatives of political parties and civil society will take part, and people affected by the SIR will share their accounts.

Alliance Meeting Details

The decision was finalised on Thursday at a meeting of alliance leaders at Kharge’s residence. The meeting was attended by Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, among others.

Programme Format And Participation

Brittas said the alliance had opted for a “public impeachment” instead of a mock exercise because it would reflect people’s concerns about the electoral process. “We have decided it would not be a mock impeachment. It would be the reflection of the aspirations of the people,” he said.

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Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at Supreme Court during ‘March for Democracy’ by INDIA bloc leaders, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. - Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Supreme Court of India - PTI
President of India Droupadi Murmu - | Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, right, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during a press conference following the INDIA bloc coordination meeting regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

He said the programme would have a structured discussion, with Meira Kumar presiding. Civil society members will also attend, and those affected by the SIR will be invited to speak.

Asked who would sit on the treasury benches, Brittas said no one wanted those seats because it could be seen as backing the CEC. “Nobody wants to be seen as supporting Gyanesh Kumar,” he said.

Opposition Messaging Ahead

Gaurav Gogoi said Friday’s event would give the Opposition a platform to raise concerns over the SIR and alleged vote theft while showing unity in defending voting rights. “The pain of the people and the attack on democracy should be brought to light through discussion,” he said. “A message of unity will go out tomorrow.”

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