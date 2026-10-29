New Group RSS Friends Registers With US Justice Department To Represent RSS

Three individuals—Rajendra Sonarikar, Pratikkumar Suthar and Jayant Pant—are named in the Justice Department filings. Suthar’s LinkedIn profile says he “coordinates global outreach in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)” and has held the role since March 2024. He is based in New Delhi; the locations of Sonarikar and Pant could not be established, according to HT.