The message from the RSS to the Union government is to ensure there is flexibility in its approach. Senior RSS leaders believe that since the BJP is heading the NDA, the final call on policy issues must rest with the prime minister. “There is no room for confrontation between different organisations of the Sangh Parivar. There can be differences of opinion on issues related to national importance, but all organisations have to be flexible to understand the point of view of the other 40 organisations affiliated with the RSS. The bond between the Sangh organisations should not break,” says Dilip Deodhar, a Nagpur-based observer on issues related to the RSS.