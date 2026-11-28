VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan slammed the DMK's reported backing of the Centre's Delimitation Bill as "dangerous for the nation."
He warned that expanding Lok Sabha seats aids the Sangh Parivar's agenda and paves the way for "one nation, one election."
Urging INDIA bloc unity ahead of the November 30 Parliament session, he demanded freezing the current 543 seats for 25 years.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday sharply criticised the DMK's decision to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, describing the move as "even more shocking" than the Supreme Court's order in the Thirupparankundram deepam case and warning that it would endanger the country.
Speaking to reporters following a peace rally organised by Left parties against the apex court's directive on the Thirupparankundram issue, Thirumavalavan said the DMK's position would advance the political agenda of the Sangh Parivar.
"The stand taken by the DMK is even more shocking than the Supreme Court verdict. The verdict will create tension in Tamil Nadu. However, the stand taken by the DMK today is one that could endanger the entire nation," he said.
According to him, it is a position that aids the conspiracy politics of the Sangh Parivar.
"It will pave the way for the Sangh Parivar's conspiracy politics of 'One Nation, One Election, One Rule'," the VCK leader alleged.
Thirumavalavan's remarks came hours after the DMK formally announced its support for the revised Delimitation Bill at a meeting of its Members of Parliament chaired by party president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam here.
The DMK passed a resolution backing the Bill ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, with Stalin stating that the party had secured Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years.
Stalin claimed the Centre had incorporated in writing the DMK's two key demands -- that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share in the Lok Sabha must not be reduced and that the inter-state distribution of seats based on the 1971 Census must remain unchanged.
A day earlier, Thirumavalavan urged the DMK and INDIA bloc parties to unite to defeat the Bill in Parliament, recalling the DMK's earlier role in rallying opposition parties against it, and had called for statewide VCK protests on Saturday.
The political realignments around the Bill unfold against the backdrop of the DMK's earlier exit from the INDIA bloc after the Congress extended support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu.