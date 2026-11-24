Heavy police security and Section 163 BNSS prohibitory orders blanketed Madurai's Thirupparankundram Hill on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as ceremonial lamp materials—including a 70-kg copper cauldron, 400 litres of ghee, and a 150-metre cotton wick—were transported to the hilltop ahead of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

The heightened deployment followed a Supreme Court interim order allowing a restricted team to light a lamp as a one-time measure at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar without public gatherings, alongside a Madras High Court directive ordering the District Collector to comply regardless of the state's pending review petition.