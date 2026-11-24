Heavy police security and Section 163 BNSS prohibitory orders blanketed Madurai's Thirupparankundram Hill on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as ceremonial lamp materials—including a 70-kg copper cauldron, 400 litres of ghee, and a 150-metre cotton wick—were transported to the hilltop ahead of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.
The heightened deployment followed a Supreme Court interim order allowing a restricted team to light a lamp as a one-time measure at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar without public gatherings, alongside a Madras High Court directive ordering the District Collector to comply regardless of the state's pending review petition.
While the traditional Maha Deepam was lit at the customary Uchi Pillaiyar temple site at 6 pm, the lamp at the Deepathoon pillar did not materialise, sparking protests by Hindu outfits and preventive detentions of BJP leaders.
Tight security blankets Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday as authorities and temple officials complete final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, following a Supreme Court interim order.
Under heavy police escort, the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame were transported to the hilltop earlier in the day. Usually, a huge Deepam (lamp) is lit at Uchipillaiyar Temple using these materials.
This year, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure and explicitly clarified that the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar.
Festivities at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple commenced with the traditional morning temple car procession.
According to the temple schedule, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm, followed shortly thereafter by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the base.