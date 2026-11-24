Prompt medical care at Kerala's Sabarimala shrine has saved 14 pilgrims who suffered cardiac arrests since the 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season began on November 17.
Health centres across the route have attended to 19,650 outpatient cases—including 7,453 at the temple complex's Government Hospital and 5,373 at Emergency Medical Centres (EMCs)—while handling 82 emergencies and referring 64 patients for specialised treatment.
Authorities have also installed a direct BSNL hotline linking the Police Control Room and the Emergency Health Control Room to speed up emergency response and inter-departmental coordination.
Timely medical intervention at Sabarimala has helped save 14 lives during the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa temple, with health facilities attending to nearly 20,000 cases so far, officials said on Tuesday.
The health department has recorded 19,650 outpatient cases since the beginning of the pilgrimage season.
Of these, 7,453 were reported at the Government Hospital at the temple complex, and 5,373 were treated at Emergency Medical Centres (EMCs).
The EMCs also handled 82 emergency cases, while 64 patients were referred from Sabarimala for specialised medical treatment, officials said.
Pathanamthitta District Nodal Officer (Health) Dr K K Shyam Kumar said 14 people who suffered cardiac arrests at the hill shrine could be saved through prompt intervention and timely treatment.
He urged pilgrims to contact the Emergency Health Control Room in the event of any medical emergency.
To improve emergency response, a new BSNL hotline connection has been established between the temple complex Police Control Room and the Emergency Health Control Room.
The direct communication facility is expected to eliminate delays in transmitting information during emergencies and improve coordination among various departments, officials added.
The 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season began on November 17, marking the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.