A 25-year-old scooter rider, identified as Ajay Gunavant Patil, was crushed to death by a BEST wet-lease bus around 7:10 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, near Buddh Colony in Mumbai's Kurla West.
While attempting to overtake the Route 310 bus from the right, Patil collided with a tempo travelling ahead, lost his balance, and fell between the bus's front and rear wheels.
Suffering fatal head injuries near the right-side rear axle, he was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital—where doctors declared him dead—while Vinoba Bhave Nagar police and BEST officials launched an investigation.
A 25-year-old scooter rider was crushed to death by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus while he was attempting to overtake it in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The accident occurred around 7.10 am near Buddh Colony in Kurla West when the bus on route no. 310 was travelling from Bandra Terminus to Kurla bus station, they said.
A civic official said that the victim, Ajay Gunavant Patil, was allegedly attempting to overtake the bus from the right side but collided with a tempo in front, fell on the road and came under the bus, sustaining a severe head injury.
Further details about the accident are awaited.