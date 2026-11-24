Sonia Gandhi said Rahul had accompanied Rajiv Gandhi to Bihar in 1991, where the former prime minister was hit by stones and greeted with slogans from the crowd. Recalling what Rahul told her after returning home, she said, “And when he (Rahul Gandhi) came home, he told me, Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon.”