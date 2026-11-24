Rahul Gandhi repeated Congress’s long-standing charge against the V.P. Singh government during a video discussion with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
He said Rajiv Gandhi’s security cover was withdrawn intentionally and called it “not just an accident”
The discussion was part of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir conversation on Belonging and was posted on X
Rahul Gandhi has accused the former prime minister's security cover of being pulled back “so that he could be killed,” repeating a charge that Congress has long levelled at the then V.P. Singh government.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the comments during a video discussion with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging.
He also described the move as “not just an accident.”
The video also revisited the family's memories of Rajiv Gandhi's 1991 Bihar visit and Sonia Gandhi's worries about his security.
Sonia Gandhi said Rahul had accompanied Rajiv Gandhi to Bihar in 1991, where the former prime minister was hit by stones and greeted with slogans from the crowd. Recalling what Rahul told her after returning home, she said, “And when he (Rahul Gandhi) came home, he told me, Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon.”
Rahul Gandhi said that Bihar trip was the point at which his concern hardened. “And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed,” he said.
He said the withdrawal was intentional and helped build an atmosphere around his father. “It was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi also said he had argued with his father over security arrangements. The discussion came as the family spoke about Sonia Gandhi's memoir.
Family Security Memories
The discussion also turned to how the family tried to stay alert at home.
Rahul Gandhi recalled Sonia Gandhi walking around the house to check the security and the barbed wire. The memory linked his comments back to the family's earlier fears for Rajiv Gandhi's safety.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said those fears deepened after Indira Gandhi was assassinated. She recalled Sonia Gandhi's vigilance then and said, “I remember you going around and checking the barbed wire. And if a guard was sleeping, you'd say he's sleeping,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said Sonia Gandhi had become “paranoid” about Rajiv Gandhi's security after Indira Gandhi's assassination.
SPG Protection History
The dispute over Rajiv Gandhi's security cover has been around for decades.
The special protection group (SPG) was created in 1985 after Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Parliament passed the SPG Act in 1988 and assigned the force to protect the prime minister.
At that point, the law did not extend to former prime ministers. When V.P. Singh came to power in 1989, his government withdrew the SPG protection that had been given to Rajiv Gandhi.
The Congress's account of that decision has remained disputed. After Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the V.P. Singh government was criticised for revoking his security, and the SPG Act was later amended to give SPG protection to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.