Rahul Gandhi responded on X to criticism over his remark about Sonia Gandhi sitting on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap during meals
He said fear, anger and hatred had woven a web around BJP and RSS supporters, stopping them from expressing love
Rahul linked his response to his Hindu faith and signed off with Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at criticism over his remark that Sonia Gandhi sat on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap during meals. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said fear, anger and hatred had woven a web around BJP and RSS supporters that stopped them from experiencing and expressing love.
In a post on X, Rahul said, “Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love.” He added, “As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives,” and signed off with “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”.
He also shared an image of an ancient temple sculpture showing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated together on Nandi, Shiva's sacred bull. The sculpture is presented as a sign of their compassion and tenderness, reflecting the love and deep bond between the divine couple.
Memoir Launch Remarks
Rahul made the remarks on Monday. He was speaking at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. At the event, he spoke about his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and described what he saw as the ordinary rhythm of their family life.
“At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing,” Rahul said at the launch. He also said he had once asked a friend why their mother did not sit on their father’s lap.
Rahul presented the anecdote as part of his account of his parents’ relationship at home. The comments later became the focus of social media criticism.
Rahul also said he and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saw their parents fight only once. According to his account, the disagreement happened while Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Captain Amarinder Singh, who later became Punjab Chief Minister.
Rahul said Sonia Gandhi was trying to tell Rajiv Gandhi something and repeated herself three or four times. “Papa got stressed, and that was the fight,” Rahul recalled.
The remarks drew criticism online. Rahul’s post on Tuesday was a direct rebuttal to that criticism. In it, he framed his response around love, belonging and his Hindu faith.