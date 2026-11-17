The BJP called Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love a "self-goal" aimed at whitewashing past Congress wrongs and giving the Nehru-Gandhi family a clean chit.
BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan accused the book of sugarcoating events like the 1975 Emergency, Operation Blue Star, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the Batla House encounter.
He also questioned the timing of the memoir's launch ahead of upcoming state Assembly elections, calling it politically motivated.
The BJP has criticised the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, alleging that it was an attempt to sanitise the party's past wrongdoings and give the Nehru-Gandhi family a "clean chit".
Talking to PTI Videos, BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan said the memoir launch was a "highly damaging self-goal" from the perspective of the younger generation, as it had exposed the Congress' "dark misrule and past misdeeds", including the "cold-blooded" 1984 anti-Sikh massacre and the Emergency.
"While a personal memoir is entitled to reflect an individual's viewpoint, Sonia Gandhi's memoir appears to be a calculated attempt to sanitise the political wrongdoings for which the Congress, led by the Nehru-Gandhi family, is solely responsible," he said.
Kesavan also questioned the timing of the memoir's release, alleging that it was politically motivated as it came ahead of the state Assembly elections.
"The memoir and the timing of its release, just ahead of state Assembly elections, reek of political opportunism," he said.
"The memoir's futile attempt to somehow give a clean chit to the Congress first family by distorting, omitting and varnishing historical facts has spectacularly backfired, and this is very evident from the widespread criticism and backlash this memoir continues to receive," he said.
"Belonging: A journey of Love", written by Sonia Gandhi, was formally launched by her with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, standing by her side at a function here in the presence of several leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the party, besides Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Several INDIA bloc leaders, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP leader Amarinder Singh, attended the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.
The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10.