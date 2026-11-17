Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid questioned the government’s invitation to Pakistan, asking what had changed since the Pahalgam attack.
Pakistan has nominated Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in Delhi from November 20 to 22.
The forum, hosted at Purana Qila, will focus on cultural and civilisational ties among SCO members.
Congress have questioned the government’s decision to invite Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi, asking what has changed since the Pahalgam terror attack to warrant renewed engagement.
Congress MP Manish Tewari said Pakistan’s participation in a multilateral forum was not unusual, but challenged the government to explain its approach.
“As far as the SCO is concerned, it is a multilateral platform. Representatives of all member countries will attend it; there is nothing unusual about that. The fundamental question is: from the time of the terrorist attack in Baisaran, where people were targeted and killed in the name of religion, to November 2026, what has actually changed?” he said.
Former foreign minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid also criticised what he called the government’s unclear Pakistan policy.
“The government's policy is never clear. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they intend to show, do, or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position,” Khurshid said.
Pakistan Nominates Climate Minister
Pakistan has nominated Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik to attend the forum, scheduled at Delhi’s Purana Qila from November 20 to 22. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the event would bring SCO member states together to discuss civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.
“The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect,” it said.
India announced on October 28 that it had invited all SCO members, including Pakistan. The invitation followed established practice for events held under the grouping. Malik’s visit would be the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in May 2023.
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said Pakistan should improve ties with India and stop supporting terrorism.
“Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they pick fights, it will lead to their own destruction,” he said, alleging that terrorism had weakened law and order in Pakistan.
India has repeatedly raised cross-border terrorism at SCO meetings, calling for a united response against terrorism and its financing, without what it describes as double standards.
What Is The SCO Civilisational Dialogue?
The three-day forum is being organised by the Union Culture Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs at Purana Qila. It is the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum and aims to bring member-state representatives together to discuss the region’s cultural and civilisational heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the November 20 inaugural ceremony.
The forum was proposed by PM Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin in September 2025 and later endorsed by the grouping. The SCO has 10 members, including India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said he was “hopeful” Pakistan would attend, citing the countries’ shared history.
“It is less than 80 years since they separated from us; their evolution has happened parallelly with us. Therefore, there doesn't seem to be a possibility that they will have any differences over this subject,” Shekhawat said.
Malik has criticised India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. India and Pakistan became full members of the SCO in 2017. Last month, India sent its SCO National Coordinator, Alok Dimri, to Islamabad for a preparatory meeting.