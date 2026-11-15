Pakistan has nominated its Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, to represent the country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November. His visit, if it goes ahead as scheduled, will mark the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister in more than three years, amid strained relations between the two neighbours following their military confrontation in May 2025.