Pakistan has nominated Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November.
Malik, an economist and public policy expert, has previously held portfolios including petroleum and water and power, and has served in several senior government positions.
His scheduled visit comes amid strained India-Pakistan relations and would be the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit in May 2023.
Pakistan has nominated its Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, to represent the country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November. His visit, if it goes ahead as scheduled, will mark the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister in more than three years, amid strained relations between the two neighbours following their military confrontation in May 2025.
Malik’s nomination was announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Saturday. The ministry said the forum would bring together representatives from SCO member states to exchange views on civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding. It added that Pakistan remained committed to promoting dialogue between civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the regional grouping.
The announcement comes after India confirmed that invitations had been extended to all SCO member states for the inaugural forum. Pakistan had been invited to participate, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying that New Delhi looked forward to hosting the gathering.
Who Is Musadik Masood Malik?
Dr Musadik Masood Malik is a Pakistani politician, economist and public policy expert who currently serves as the country’s federal climate change minister. He is also a member of Pakistan’s Senate. According to his professional profile published by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, he has more than 20 years of experience in strategy consulting and leadership, particularly in energy market transformation, public sector reform and economic policy.
Before taking charge of the climate change portfolio in March 2025, Malik held several positions in Pakistan’s federal government. These included federal minister for petroleum, federal minister for water and power, minister of state, and special assistant and spokesperson to the prime minister. He also headed the prime minister’s task force on energy and served as the founding chairman of Pakistan LNG Limited.
Malik holds a PhD, a master’s degree and an MBA from the University of Illinois in the United States, where he also completed a postdoctoral fellowship. His professional experience includes senior roles at international consulting organisations, including Charles River Associates, Arthur D. Little and SRI International.
Why Is His India Visit Significant?
Malik’s scheduled visit follows the last visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India in May 2023, when then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. Since then, relations have deteriorated, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and India’s subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor. A four-day military confrontation followed in May that year.
The SCO remains one of the few multilateral platforms through which India and Pakistan continue to engage. Pakistan assumed the grouping’s rotating chairmanship for the 2026–27 term and is scheduled to host the SCO summit in Islamabad in August 2027. Malik’s participation in the New Delhi forum will therefore take place within a regional diplomatic framework, rather than as a bilateral visit between the two countries.