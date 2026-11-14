Pakistan has agreed to process India's request for consular access to six Indian seafarers stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Karachi Port for nearly seven months, according to a News18 report citing sources in Pakistan's Foreign Office. India had approached Pakistan for consular assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. The crew, including a Merchant Navy officer from Uttar Pradesh, have remained aboard the vessel since it reached Karachi on April 17.