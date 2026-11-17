Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Revisits Love, Family And Loss

Sonia Gandhi's Belonging: A Journey of Love explores her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, her experience of motherhood and her life within the Gandhi family. At the launch, she said she had written the memoir partly to address what she described as unreal stories about her family and to share her own account of their lives. The book was released on November 10 and had sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week, according to NDTV.