Rahul Gandhi said his former girlfriend was “a friend now” when a journalist asked about her following his anecdote at Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch.
He recalled visiting Cambridge's Varsity Restaurant with his then-girlfriend to see where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, had first met.
Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, revisits her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, motherhood and her experiences within the Gandhi family.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered a rare glimpse into his personal life at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Monday, recounting a story about visiting a Cambridge restaurant with his then-girlfriend. Asked later what had happened to the woman, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha responded with a smile: “She is a friend now.” The light-hearted exchange, which was captured on video, followed an anecdote about the restaurant where his parents, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, first met as students.
The exchange came a day after Sonia Gandhi formally unveiled her memoir at an event attended by several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul had spoken about his parents' relationship and shared a personal memory from his student days in Cambridge, where he had visited the Varsity Restaurant out of curiosity about the place associated with their love story.
Rahul Gandhi Recalls Cambridge Visit With Girlfriend
Speaking at the memoir launch, Rahul said he had heard several stories about his parents' first meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Years later, when he was studying in Cambridge, he decided to visit the establishment with his girlfriend to see the place for himself. He recalled telling her, “Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant,” explaining that he wanted to see where his parents had met.
The visit, however, produced an unexpected encounter. Rahul said that after he told a restaurant employee that his parents had met there, the man immediately recognised whom he was referring to. The employee responded that he knew the couple, leaving Rahul surprised by how well-known their story remained at the restaurant.
When a journalist later asked him about the woman he had mentioned, Rahul replied, “She is a friend now.” The brief response drew attention online, with videos of the exchange circulating on social media.
Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Revisits Love, Family And Loss
Sonia Gandhi's Belonging: A Journey of Love explores her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, her experience of motherhood and her life within the Gandhi family. At the launch, she said she had written the memoir partly to address what she described as unreal stories about her family and to share her own account of their lives. The book was released on November 10 and had sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week, according to NDTV.
Rahul also spoke about his mother's resilience, saying she had survived cancer four times, and reflected on how the deaths of Rajiv Gandhi and former prime minister Indira Gandhi had changed the family. The launch, which was intended to focus on personal memories rather than politics, offered a rare public glimpse into the family's private experiences.