In Photos: Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ Launched In New Delhi

In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan and another dignitary displays copies of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', during its official launch event, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra displays copies of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', during its official launch event, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during a conversation at the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others during the official launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP MP Dimple Yadav, JMM leader Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others during the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/YT via PTI
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In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, party MP Dimple Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/YT via PTI
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In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sonia Gandhi during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. | Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/YT via PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdulllah and wife Nidhi Razdan arrive for the official launch event for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary