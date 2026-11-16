In Photos: Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ Launched In New Delhi

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In this image received on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP MP Dimple Yadav, JMM leader Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others during the official launch event of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI