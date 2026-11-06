Unquiet Waters: Review Of Booker-shortlisted ‘The Things We Never Say’

Or consider the moment Dam learns of a secret that shakes the very foundation of his existence. Everything he has so far believed to be true about his family is revealed to be a fiction. The secret changes everything; his knowledge of it colours every scene and interaction that follows. The revelation, and its devastating impact, are sketched with an assured touch. The drama is all the more impactful because it is understated. The blows feel all the more painful because they are free of sensationalism. Strout structures the chapters in short scenes, and each scene says exactly what it is meant to convey, nothing more, nothing less. Some sentences have the economy and intensity of Zen koans: “Artie—having almost died—no longer wanted to.” “He did not want to die, he just did not want to live.”