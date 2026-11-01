Hope Island: Review Of ‘Corals Bloom Again’

As Maya learns more about her connection to Mbaya and the threads from the past that bind her family to him, she gains a new perspective on the anti-colonial struggle, and the course of Indian and East African history. The island, surrounded by the shimmering Indian Ocean, is a place of incredible natural beauty. Maya’s interactions with local residents help her understand its workings better. Vincent, a photographer documenting marine life and the human side of the coast, introduces himself to her. Charming and easygoing, Vin is good company. But Maya soon discovers that he is also a committed crusader who helps marine conservation NGOs, presenting them with photographic evidence of how blast fishing kills “everything in a given area, not just the fish they are after…The coral, the vegetation, the whole ecosystem.” She is shocked by the scale of destruction and feels compelled to take up the crusade against the marine cartel which is focused exclusively on commercial gain.