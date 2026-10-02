Durga Puja 2026: Gemstones Associated With Maa Durga And Their Significance

Durga Puja 2026 will be celebrated in October, with the main festivities happening on regional calendars around 16-21 October. Maha Shashthi is observed on 17 October, Maha Ashtami on 19 October, Maha Navami on 20 October and Vijaya Dashami on 21 October in many Bengali calendars. The actual dates may differ depending on the location and tithi calculations.
Worshipping Maa Durga doesn’t require gemstones. In some traditions, they are used as symbolic reminders of courage, wisdom, purity, protection, and spiritual strength.
Gemstones Associated with Maa Durga:
Maa Durga represents Shakti—the divine energy that protects righteousness and destroys fear, injustice and negativity. Although Hindu scriptures and regional customs do not prescribe one universally accepted gemstone for the Goddess, several stones are traditionally connected with her qualities and forms.
Ruby is associated with courage, leadership and vitality. Red coral symbolises strength, determination and protection. Pearl represents purity, emotional balance and maternal compassion. Emerald is linked with wisdom, communication and growth, while yellow sapphire is connected with knowledge, prosperity and spiritual guidance.
Some devotees also associate diamond or white sapphire with Maa Mahagauri’s purity, moonstone with calmness and intuition, hessonite with transformation, and cat’s eye with spiritual protection. These associations belong mainly to devotional and astrological traditions, so they can differ between regions and schools.
Ruby, Red Coral and Pearl:
Ruby, traditionally called Manikya, is associated with the Sun in Vedic astrology. Its red colour reflects the fierce radiance of Maa Durga as a warrior goddess. Devotees may regard it as a symbol of confidence, authority, vitality and the power to overcome obstacles. It is often chosen symbolically when praying for courage, recognition or leadership.
Red coral, known as Moonga, is linked with Mars. Its fiery colour represents action, bravery and physical energy. Because Maa Durga is celebrated for defeating Mahishasura and protecting devotees from evil, red coral is sometimes connected with her defensive and warrior aspect. It may symbolise resilience during conflict, competition or difficult decisions.
Pearl, or Moti, is associated with the Moon. Unlike the fiery energy of ruby and coral, pearl reflects the Goddess’s nurturing and compassionate side. Its white lustre represents purity, emotional peace, sensitivity and motherly care. It is particularly suitable as a devotional symbol for prayers concerning family harmony, mental calm and emotional healing.
Gemstones for Each Zodiac Sign:
Astrological gemstone recommendations should ideally be based on the complete birth chart rather than the sun sign alone. Still, the following traditional associations may be used as a general devotional guide:
Aries: Red coral, representing courage, initiative and controlled energy.
Taurus: Diamond or white sapphire, symbolising beauty, harmony and refined values.
Gemini: Emerald, associated with communication, learning and adaptability.
Cancer: Pearl, representing emotional balance, compassion and inner peace.
Leo: Ruby, symbolising confidence, vitality and leadership.
Virgo: Emerald, connected with analysis, practical intelligence and organisation.
Libra: Diamond or white sapphire, associated with balance, grace and relationships.
Scorpio: Red coral, representing determination, strength and transformation.
Sagittarius: Yellow sapphire, symbolising wisdom, optimism and spiritual growth.
Capricorn: Blue sapphire, traditionally linked with discipline, responsibility and perseverance.
Aquarius: Blue sapphire, associated with originality, focus and long-term effort.
Pisces: Yellow sapphire or pearl, representing wisdom, compassion and emotional stability.
These are broad associations, not fixed prescriptions. A gemstone considered beneficial for one person may be unsuitable for another depending on planetary positions, ascendant, dasha periods and other birth-chart factors.
Things to Know Before Wearing Gemstones:
Before purchasing or wearing an astrological gemstone, keep the following points in mind:
Consult a qualified Vedic astrologer if you want the stone for astrological purposes.
Do not choose a gemstone solely because it matches your zodiac sign.
Verify authenticity, treatment, origin and laboratory certification.
Consider an affordable substitute only after receiving suitable guidance.
Be cautious with blue sapphire, hessonite and cat’s eye, which are traditionally regarded as especially powerful.
Do not treat gemstones as replacements for medical care, financial planning or personal effort.
If you experience skin irritation from a ring or pendant, remove it and seek appropriate advice.
For worship, placing a clean gemstone near Maa Durga’s image or altar can be a meaningful alternative to wearing it. The intention behind the offering is more important than the price of the stone.
Gemstone Traditions and Beliefs:
In Vedic astrology, the nine principal gemstones are called Navratna. They are traditionally connected with the nine planetary forces: ruby with the Sun, pearl with the Moon, red coral with Mars, emerald with Mercury, yellow sapphire with Jupiter, diamond with Venus, blue sapphire with Saturn, hessonite with Rahu and cat’s eye with Ketu.
During Durga Puja, these stones may be viewed as representations of the Goddess’s different qualities. Ruby reflects her fiery courage; pearl expresses her compassion; emerald represents wisdom; yellow sapphire suggests spiritual knowledge; and red coral signifies protection.
However, gemstone traditions are matters of faith, culture and astrology rather than scientifically established guarantees. The most important offerings to Maa Durga remain sincere prayer, ethical conduct, compassion, self-discipline and service to others. Gemstones may inspire these qualities, but it is the devotee’s actions and devotion that give the festival its deeper meaning.