Durga Puja 2026: Gemstones Associated With Maa Durga And Their Significance

Gemstones for Each Zodiac Sign:

Astrological gemstone recommendations should ideally be based on the complete birth chart rather than the sun sign alone. Still, the following traditional associations may be used as a general devotional guide:

Aries: Red coral, representing courage, initiative and controlled energy.

Taurus: Diamond or white sapphire, symbolising beauty, harmony and refined values.

Gemini: Emerald, associated with communication, learning and adaptability.

Cancer: Pearl, representing emotional balance, compassion and inner peace.

Leo: Ruby, symbolising confidence, vitality and leadership.

Virgo: Emerald, connected with analysis, practical intelligence and organisation.

Libra: Diamond or white sapphire, associated with balance, grace and relationships.

Scorpio: Red coral, representing determination, strength and transformation.

Sagittarius: Yellow sapphire, symbolising wisdom, optimism and spiritual growth.

Capricorn: Blue sapphire, traditionally linked with discipline, responsibility and perseverance.

Aquarius: Blue sapphire, associated with originality, focus and long-term effort.

Pisces: Yellow sapphire or pearl, representing wisdom, compassion and emotional stability.

These are broad associations, not fixed prescriptions. A gemstone considered beneficial for one person may be unsuitable for another depending on planetary positions, ascendant, dasha periods and other birth-chart factors.