Wearing This Gemstone? It May Not Be Right For Your Zodiac Sign

Common Gemstone Mistakes by Zodiac Sign:

Certain gemstones are widely advised against for specific signs. Aries natives are ruled by Mars and generally advised against Blue Sapphire (Neelam) as the energy of Saturn may clash with their fiery nature. In general, Taurus natives should stay away from Ruby and Coral as they can overstimulate their already steady disposition. People with Gemini and Cancer signs should avoid wearing blue sapphire or Emerald without expert advice, as the energies of Mercury and Moon may not be favourable to them.