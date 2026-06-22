Gemstones You Should Avoid Wearing Without Astrological Advice

For aeons, gemstones have been a vital part of the system in Vedic astrology. They are said to be cosmic conductors that increase the effect of certain planets in an individual's natal chart. Many individuals wear gemstones for their beauty, their fashion statement, or their spiritual reasons, but traditional astrological gemstones are selected carefully. According to Vedic beliefs, it is good to wear an unsuitable gemstone, as it may increase planetary forces that are not auspicious to a person's horoscope.