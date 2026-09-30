Pisces October 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Money Matters, Career Pressure, Love, Marriage And Health

Rahu in the twelfth house will be unfavourable for Pisces in October 2026, according to the October Monthly Horoscope 2026. Saturn, ruler of the eleventh and twelfth houses, will be in the first/ascendant house, and Jupiter will be in your fifth house. You cannot benefit from this situation. Ketu will be well-placed in your sixth house, signifying the second Sade Sati phase. Saturn, the career planet, is in a negative position this month, which may raise your costs and make them hard to manage. Saturn in the ascendant may raise job stress. Additionally, you may experience excessive stress. Rahu in the twelfth house with Ketu in the sixth house may cause financial problems. You may struggle with income and spending. Thus, these two planets might affect your finances and career. Jupiter, the ruler of the first and tenth houses, will bolster your finances in your fifth house. Your children will also assist you throughout.