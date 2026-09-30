Scorpio October 2026 Horoscope: Academic Success, Financial Gains, Love, Career Challenges And Health Insights

According to the October Monthly Horoscope 2026, Rahu is in an unfavourable position. Guru is located in the ninth house, while Shani Dev, the ruler of the third and fourth houses, is located in the fifth house. There is a negative influence of Ketu in your eleventh house. The career planet Saturn is not in a favourable position for the month of October 2026. While Saturn is located in the fifth house, it controls the fourth house. It is possible that it may cause professional ups and downs, which can cause you to be concerned about your future. You will learn from Ketu in the tenth house, despite the fact that it is unfavourable. After that, you may use this knowledge to apply it to other aspects of your life. During this time period, you could do a number of religious journeys, which will be beneficial to you.